Global warming: How important is the rainforest in limiting global warming?
Billions of leaves in the Amazon rainforest take in carbon dioxide – a gas which contributes to global warming. So does deforestation cause a rise in global temperatures?
Erika Berenguer is a scientist at the Oxford Environmental Change Institute. She's been studying the same patch of trees in the Amazon for ten years.
09 Jul 2019
