'AI is a new form of life'
James Lovelock on the future of AI and climate change

Once described as "the most important and original scientific thinker in the world", James Lovelock is still a hugely influential environmental thinker - and he's about to celebrate his 100th birthday.

In the 1960s he was a campaigning eco-pioneer and now he’s a firm advocate of nuclear power.

The BBC’s Mishal Husain went to meet him at his home, as his new book Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence was published.

  • 04 Jul 2019
