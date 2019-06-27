Media player
Fujitsu aims to save endangered Blakiston's fish owl
Japanese tech giant Fujitsu has developed technology to attempt to save one of the largest owls in the world.
Blakiston's fish owl is a "critically engendered species" threaten by deforestation with only about 165 left.
Fujutsu has created software to detect the owl's cry and monitor its movements to give conservationist accurate data on habitats that need saving.
