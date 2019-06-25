Rhinos' epic journey to freedom in Rwanda

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rhino release: Epic journey to freedom in Rwanda
Five zoo-born eastern black rhinos have been transported from Europe to Africa.
The three females and two male rhinos, aged between two and nine years old, came from Flamingo Land in Yorkshire, the Czech Republic's Dvur Kralove safari park and Ree Park Safari in Denmark.
The 6,000km (3,700 miles) journey began at Dvur Kralove - where the animals were reunited and had been preparing for the trip since late 2018.
The zoo-born animals will join 18 other eastern black rhinos in Akagera National Park, Rwanda, after a settling-in period.
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48757740/rhino-release-epic-journey-to-freedom-in-rwandaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window