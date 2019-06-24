The link between manure and beer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CO2 and how it links manure and fizzy drinks
Scientists from round the world are meeting in Germany to discuss how to money can be made from carbon dioxide.
The aim is to transform some of the CO2 that’s overheating the planet into products to benefit humanity instead.
While the technology may not solve climate change, they insist it will help a little.
BBC Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin looks at one scheme which links horse manure and fizzy drinks.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48719752/co2-and-how-it-links-manure-and-fizzy-drinksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window