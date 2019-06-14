How to stop the world's deadly viruses escaping
Inside the lab where they study the deadly animal diseases

The Pirbright Institute in Surrey studies some of the world's most deadly viruses such as African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth.

The BBC was shown the extensive steps scientists take to make sure nothing escapes.

Video Journalist: Laura Foster

Largest world stock of animal-killing virus destroyed by UK lab

  • 14 Jun 2019
