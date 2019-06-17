Media player
Climate Change: Why are thousands of species facing extinction?
Thousands of species could go extinct over the next decade according to a 2019 UN report.
Biodiversity is decreasing at a faster rate than ever, BBC Reality Check investigates why.
Produced by Nadeem Shad
Motion Graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
17 Jun 2019
