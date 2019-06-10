Hugh visits an illegal plastic recycling plant in Malaysia
Video

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall finds UK plastic waste abandoned in Malaysia

For his series War on Plastic, BBC One presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall visited a recently closed recycling plant in Malaysia.

There, among the abandoned materials, Hugh found plastics from the UK.

War on Plastic is broadcast on BBC One on Monday nights at 21:00 BST.

