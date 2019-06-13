The tiny snail is happy to breed in captivity
Meet the snail that came back from the dead

The tiny greater Bermuda land snail is critically endangered in the wild, but a breeding programme is bringing hope. Thought to be extinct, the gastropod was found living in plastic bags discarded in an alleyway in the capital, Hamilton. Captive breeding has produced prodigious numbers of young to repopulate the species.

