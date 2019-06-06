Media player
Oxford's 250-year record of weather and climate
The Radcliffe Observatory in Oxford holds the record for the longest, continuous, single-site series of weather observations in the British Isles. Even today, in the age of satellites and automation, its meteorological instruments are read off by eye - by doctoral students from the university's School of Geography and the Environment. Stephen Burt, with colleague Tim Burt, has just published a book on the history of the Radcliffe record. Stephen spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
06 Jun 2019
