The women leading Asia’s zero-waste movement

Video

About half of all of the plastic waste that ends up in the oceans comes from just five countries: China, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, according to a 2015 Ocean Conservancy report.

As images of plastic-choked rivers in Indonesia and dead whales washed onto the shores of the Philippines circulate on social media, individuals in Asia have begun practising a zero-waste lifestyle.

Amongst them are three inspiring women championing zero-waste in China, Indonesia and Vietnam. They spoke to the BBC about their quick tips on how to reduce our impact on the planet.

Produced by Lara Owen

Edited by Kevin Kim

Filmed by Yitsing Wang, Hau Dinh, Anindita Pradana and Lesthia Kertopati