Video
Winners announced for ocean XPRIZE
A robotic boat and submersible have won the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE to find the best new technologies to map the seafloor. Dr Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the competition, detailed the winning entries to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
31 May 2019
