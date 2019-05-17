Media player
Mars: The 'heart' of the Rosalind Franklin rover
Engineers assembling the European-Russian robot launching to Mars next year have installed its key instrument package. Called the Analytical Laboratory Drawer, this scientific equipment will try to detect the chemical signatures of life on the Red Planet. Watch the ALD descend into the belly of the Rosalind Franklin rover.
Video courtesy of Airbus
17 May 2019
