25 years of ice loss in the Antarctic
Scientists have stitch together a quarter century of European satellite measurements of the White Continent, showing those regions that are melting and the pace at which it's happening.

Scientists say almost a quarter of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is now considered unstable.

By unstable, they mean more ice is being lost from the region than is being replenished through snowfall.

  • 16 May 2019