Meet the Arctic farmer hoping to make his town more sustainable
Meet the man growing vegetables in the most northerly town on Earth.
Longyearbyen, on the Arctic's Svalbard Islands, is a hostile natural environment for plants, with no daylight for three months each year.
Residents rely on air freight for much of their produce, and Ben Vidmar wants to make it more sustainable.
Video produced by Daniel South and Trystan Young. Listen to more stories from Newshour.
15 May 2019
