Sub dive in Mariana Trench breaks records

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mariana Trench: Record-breaking journey to the bottom of the ocean
An American explorer has descended nearly 11km (seven miles) to the deepest place in the ocean - the Mariana Trench in the Pacific.
Victor Vescovo spent four hours exploring the bottom of the trench with the risk of his submersible imploding if anything were to go wrong.
The dive was later verified to be 10,972m and Victor became the first person to reach the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48257038/mariana-trench-record-breaking-journey-to-the-bottom-of-the-oceanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window