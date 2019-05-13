Sub dive in Mariana Trench breaks records
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mariana Trench: Record-breaking journey to the bottom of the ocean

An American explorer has descended nearly 11km (seven miles) to the deepest place in the ocean - the Mariana Trench in the Pacific.

Victor Vescovo spent four hours exploring the bottom of the trench with the risk of his submersible imploding if anything were to go wrong.

The dive was later verified to be 10,972m and Victor became the first person to reach the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean.

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: Mapping the Mariana Trench