Climbing over 'Martian rocks'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rosalind Franklin rover: Climbing over 'Martian rocks'

Engineers at the RUAG company in Switzerland have been testing the locomotion system of the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover. The joint European-Russian robot is due to be launched to the Red Planet next year. In this video, a validation model of the rover is driven over large stone blocks - to simulate the manoeuvres Rosalind Franklin may have to perform on the surface of Mars.

  • 10 May 2019