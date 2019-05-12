How the first Moon landing was saved

Video

The Apollo 11 landing in 1969 so very nearly didn't happen. The mission team encountered problems just as the Eagle Lunar Module was approaching the surface. The story of how this situation was recovered to enable one of the greatest achievements in human history is told in the BBC's Apollo 50th anniversary podcast series - 13 Minutes To The Moon.

The first episode of the weekly series is available for download from 13 May. The final episode will be available on 20 July, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission itself.