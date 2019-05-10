Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could desalination help prevent water wars?
In the Middle East it’s long been feared that increasing competition over shared natural supplies of fresh water – because of growing populations and climate change – could lead to water wars but Israel now produces most of its drinking water from sea water, and other parts of the region are looking to do the same.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48220358/could-desalination-help-prevent-water-warsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window