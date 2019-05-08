Drones map Chernobyl contamination
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drones map Chernobyl contamination

Chernobyl's "Red Forest" - one of the most radioactive locations on Earth - has just been surveyed by UK scientists using a suite of drones. Prof Tom Scott is from Bristol University and co-director of the National Centre for Nuclear Robotics. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 08 May 2019