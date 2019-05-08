Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drones map Chernobyl contamination
Chernobyl's "Red Forest" - one of the most radioactive locations on Earth - has just been surveyed by UK scientists using a suite of drones. Prof Tom Scott is from Bristol University and co-director of the National Centre for Nuclear Robotics. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
08 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window