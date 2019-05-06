Media player
Why nature's emergency is a problem for humans
The United Nations is warning up to one million different species of animals and plants are facing extinction because of human activity, and in a report is expected to say this biodiversity crisis is on a par with, maybe exceeds that, of climate change. But what is biodiversity? And why does it matter to humans?
06 May 2019
