Why nature's emergency is a problem for humans

The United Nations is warning up to one million different species of animals and plants are facing extinction because of human activity, and in a report is expected to say this biodiversity crisis is on a par with, maybe exceeds that, of climate change. But what is biodiversity? And why does it matter to humans?

