Gravitational waves: 'Looking for the flash'
When gravitational waves are detected by the LIGO-VIRGO Collaboration, telescopes across the world rush to see if there is any light associated with the space-time ripples. Mansi Kasliwal, from Caltech, US, and Samaya Nissanke, from Amsterdam University, Netherlands, discussed how this follow-up procedure works with Roland Pease on the BBC's Science In Action programme.
Image: Simulation of a neutron star falling into a black hole - F. Foucart (U. of New Hampshire)
02 May 2019
