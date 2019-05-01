Leuser rainforest: Will Sumatra's elephants go extinct?
A planned hydro-electric dam funded by China would sever the last remaining elephant corridor in the lowland of the Leuser rainforest in Sumatra, Indonesia. A small village is the only thing that stands in its way.
This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them.
Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment
Reporter: Mehu Sitepu
Additional production support by Shinta Retnani
