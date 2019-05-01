Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I've killed hundreds of endangered birds'
As a poacher in Indonesia's Leuser rainforest Khaedir killed hundreds of endangered hornbills. Until one day when an encounter with one of the birds transformed his life.
Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment.
Reporter: Mehulika Sitepu, BBC Indonesia
Additional production support by Shinta Retnani.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window