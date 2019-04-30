Leuser rainforest: The elephant men of Bener Meriah
A group of local men are the only thing that stands in the way of human-elephant conflict in a heavily deforested area on the border of the Leuser rainforest.
This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them. Leuser is one of the most biodiverse places on earth.
Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment
Reporter: Mehu Sitepu
Additional production support by Shinta Retnani
30 Apr 2019