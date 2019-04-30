'They threatened to organise a car crash'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chris Packham: 'They threatened to organise a car crash'

TV presenter Chris Packham has said he received a "very calculated" death threat against him and his family after he campaigned for measures to protect birds from being shot.

It comes after Natural England revoked general licences for controlling 16 species of bird.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.

  • 30 Apr 2019