How cow dung can help fight climate change
The ground beneath our feet contains three times more carbon than the atmosphere we breathe, but loose soil can release that carbon into the air.
Keeping soil in good condition is key to keeping the carbon locked away, but how can farmers do that?
29 Apr 2019
