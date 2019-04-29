How cow dung can help fight climate change
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How cow dung can help fight climate change

The ground beneath our feet contains three times more carbon than the atmosphere we breathe, but loose soil can release that carbon into the air.

Keeping soil in good condition is key to keeping the carbon locked away, but how can farmers do that?

  • 29 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Attenborough presents Climate Change - The Facts