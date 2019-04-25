Media player
Thousands of emperor penguin chicks drown
After severe weather in 2016 a large penguin colony at the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica never recovered and the emperor penguins in the Halley Bay colony have either moved away or stopped breeding after thousands of chicks died when the ice collapsed during bad weather 3 years ago.
25 Apr 2019
