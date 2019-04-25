Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Antarctica: What happened to Halley Bay's penguins?
Peter Fretwell counts penguins from space using satellites. He's watched the collapse of an emperor colony on the edge of Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48050456/antarctica-what-happened-to-halley-bay-s-penguinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window