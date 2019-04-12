Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sentinel satellites track ocean plastic
Plymouth Marine Laboratory Earth-observation scientist Dr Lauren Biermann is monitoring pollution from orbit. She's working with the EU's Sentinel-2 satellites to see how well they can track aggregations of plastic in coastal waters. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window