SpaceX launches first commercial flight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

SpaceX nails triple booster landing after satellite delivery

Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy launched a satellite into orbit for a Saudi Arabian company.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Apr 2019