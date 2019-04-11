Scientist on 'super cool' black hole image
Video

Computer scientist Katie Bouman, 29, has led development of the algorithm that made the first-ever image of a black hole possible.

Dr Bouman is part of the 200-strong team of the scientists working on the Event Horizon Telescope project. She spoke to the BBC before the imaged was taken.

