Scientist on 'super cool' black hole image

Katie Bouman: Scientist speaks about 'super cool' black hole image
Computer scientist Katie Bouman, 29, has led development of the algorithm that made the first-ever image of a black hole possible.
Dr Bouman is part of the 200-strong team of the scientists working on the Event Horizon Telescope project. She spoke to the BBC before the imaged was taken.
Read more: The woman behind first black hole image
11 Apr 2019
