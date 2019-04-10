Media player
Black hole picture 'a dream come true'
Astronomers have taken the first ever picture of a black hole at the heart of a distant galaxy called M87 in the Virgo galaxy cluster.
It measures 40 billion km across, 3.3 million times the size of the Earth.
The Event Horizon Telescope used a network of eight telescopes across the world to get the image.
Read more: First ever black hole image released
10 Apr 2019
