Watch a simulation of the Anak Krakatau tsunami
A new model illustrates the tsunami that resulted from December's collapse of the Anak Krakatau volcano. It's the work of Prof Stephan Grilli, at the University of Rhode Island, US, and colleagues. It shows the destructive waves moving out across Indonesia's Sunda Strait and the time they took to arrive at nearby coastlines.

  • 10 Apr 2019