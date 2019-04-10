Tibetan Plateau's danger lakes assessed
Swiss and Chinese scientists have worked together to look at the flood threat coming from glacial lakes. It's the first large-scale assessment of glacial lake outburst flood danger across the entire Tibetan Plateau. Simon Allen from the University of Zurich spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 10 Apr 2019