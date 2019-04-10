Media player
The group asking protesters to break the law
Protest group Extinction Rebellion's fight against climate change is making headlines - most recently when they stripped semi-naked in the House of Commons.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme has gone behind the scenes with the organisation urging people to break the law to save the world.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
10 Apr 2019
