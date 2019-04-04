Climate change 'magic bullet'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change 'magic bullet'?

Carbon dioxide is helping to drive temperatures up around the world, so experts want to reduce the amount in our atmosphere.

Matt McGrath reports on a Canadian company that's capturing carbon from the air to make into fuel.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Apr 2019