Saving snow leopards in Russia
The ex-poachers saving snow leopards in Russia

In Sailugemsky National Park, the snow leopard population has found an unlikely ally - ex-poachers.

Their knowledge of the animal's movements and trap-setting was once used for hunting, but has now been reclaimed to monitor snow leopard populations thanks to a World Wildlife Fund project which began in 2015.

Camera traps are used to monitor the snow leopard, which have seen a rise in population.

  • 26 Mar 2019
