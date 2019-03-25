Video

London's Natural History Museum is about to undertake its biggest dinosaur hunt in three decades. It is joining two other institutions to explore what is expected to be a treasure trove of fossils on a piece of ranch land in north Wyoming. The US state has yielded some of the most famous specimens ever found, and the international group will excavate one square mile (260ha) of ground. Palaeontologists Dr Susannah Maidment and Prof Paul Barrett spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.