Tim Peake's science badge for Scouts

Tim Peake joins Scouts Association to launch a new science badge for scouts.
Tim Peake was chosen by the Scouts Association to help launch their new science badge.
The British Astronaut and Scouts Ambassador says this badge will make science accessible to young people.
25 Mar 2019
