How a kingfisher helped reshape Japan's bullet train
Japan's famous bullet train used to make a loud boom when it travelled through tunnels. But, thanks to a spot of bird-watching, an engineer was able to fix the problem after he was inspired by a kingfisher.
Listen to 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter to hear more about the kingfisher and the bullet train.
26 Mar 2019
