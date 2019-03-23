Unlocking the secrets of glacial microbes
Video

Surviving in the Arctic's freezing environment has helped glacial microbes develop special powers.

It is thought that they may help scientists develop washing powders that work at lower temperatures, as well as new medicines.

Dr Arwyn Edwards from the University of Aberystwyth explains.

