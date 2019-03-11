Wallaby-sized dinosaur discovered in Australia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Galleonosaurus dorisae: New dinosaur discovered in Australia
Scientists have identified a new dinosaur in south-eastern Australia.
It’s thought that the Galleonosaurus dorisae was alive 125 million years ago and would have been roughly the same height as a wallaby.
It was given its name because its jaw resembles an upturned galleon ship.
Based on its teeth, Galleonsaurus would have been a herbivore and belonged to the ornithopod family.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-47518544/galleonosaurus-dorisae-new-dinosaur-discovered-in-australiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window