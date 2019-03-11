Wallaby-sized dinosaur discovered in Australia
Video

Galleonosaurus dorisae: New dinosaur discovered in Australia

Scientists have identified a new dinosaur in south-eastern Australia.

It’s thought that the Galleonosaurus dorisae was alive 125 million years ago and would have been roughly the same height as a wallaby.

It was given its name because its jaw resembles an upturned galleon ship.

Based on its teeth, Galleonsaurus would have been a herbivore and belonged to the ornithopod family.

