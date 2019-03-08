SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down

Media player
SpaceX Dragon demo capsule returns to Earth
America's new commercial astronaut capsule completed its demonstration flight on Friday with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
The SpaceX Dragon vehicle left the International Space Station (ISS) where it had been docked this past week and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.
It had a heat shield to protect it from the high temperatures of re-entry.
Four parachutes brought it into soft contact with water about 450km from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
08 Mar 2019
