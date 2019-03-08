SpaceX Dragon capsule splashing down to Earth

SpaceX Dragon
America's new commercial astronaut capsule, the SpaceX Dragon, has successfully undocked from the International Space Station and begun its return to Earth.

The unmanned vehicle that launched from Florida a week ago, is being tested for passenger travel, which could begin as early as the summer if successful.

It has a heat-shield to protect it from the high temperatures of re-entry.

