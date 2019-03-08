Moment Dragon capsule undocks from space station
America's new commercial astronaut capsule is coming to the end of its test mission, having successfully undocked from the International Space Station. The unmanned SpaceX Dragon vehicle will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon.

