Moment SpaceX Dragon capsule undocks from ISS
America's new commercial astronaut capsule is coming to the end of its test mission, having successfully undocked from the International Space Station. The unmanned SpaceX Dragon vehicle will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon.
08 Mar 2019
