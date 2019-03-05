Movie shows moment of asteroid landing

Video shows moment of asteroid touchdown
A camera on the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft captured the moment the probe touched down on an asteroid Ryugu.

Hayabusa was attempting to grab a sample of rock in the manoeuvre, which occurred on asteroid on 21 February (GMT).

A shower of dusty fragments can be seen lifting up from Ryugu as Hayabusa-2 fires a bullet into the surface at 300m/s.

