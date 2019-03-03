Media player
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with the ISS
A new astronaut capsule, which launched on Saturday from Florida on a Falcon rocket, has successfully guided itself into the International Space Station using computers and sensors.
The Dragon SpaceX demonstration flight vehicle will stay docked until 8 March when it will detach and drop to Earth.
It will have to come through its descent unscathed so that NASA can approve its readiness to carry people, which could happen as early as July.
