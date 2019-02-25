OneWeb ready for big satellite roll-out

Media player
OneWeb ready for big broadband satellite roll-out
The UK-based OneWeb company aims to take broadband internet to every corner of the globe. Its first six satellites go up this week to establish the beginnings of a constellation that will eventually comprise many hundreds of spacecraft. CEO Adrian Steckel laid out the vision to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
25 Feb 2019
