OneWeb ready for big satellite roll-out
The UK-based OneWeb company aims to take broadband internet to every corner of the globe. Its first six satellites go up this week to establish the beginnings of a constellation that will eventually comprise many hundreds of spacecraft. CEO Adrian Steckel laid out the vision to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 25 Feb 2019