Prof Wallace Broecker popularised the term "global warming"
Prof Wallace Broecker, a pioneer of global warming research has died in New York aged 87.
In 1975, his landmark study helped to popularise the term "global warming".
He was also a major figure in studying the links between ocean currents and rising temperatures.
19 Feb 2019
